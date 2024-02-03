What Was The Last Song Bob Marley Released Before He Died?

Bob Marley knew he was sick. The diagnosis — acral lentiginous melanoma — had been with him since 1977. It's a rare form of cancer, and the doctor who first found something suspicious under Marley's big toenail thought it was a soccer injury. When it was confirmed to be cancer, Marley refused to undergo the recommended amputation and opted for a less drastic operation.

But acral melanoma is aggressive as well as rare. Though Marley continued to write, tour, and travel, reaching the height of his career by 1980, he learned that year — after collapsing in Central Park — that his cancer had spread throughout his body into his lungs, liver, and brain. Per The Tribune, the neurologist who examined him in New York gave him a month to live. Marley outlasted that prediction, but unconventional treatment in Germany did nothing to arrest the cancer. He knew before the end came that he was terminal.

Whether he knew or suspected the end was coming while he worked on what would be his final album, "Uprising," we'll never know. The last song on that album, "Redemption Song," was written in 1979, several months before his collapse. But Marley's wife Rita has said (via uDiscover Music) that the singer was in a great deal of pain and had mortality on the brain while writing in his final years. And many have heard an expression of farewell in the music and lyrics of "Redemption Song."