What It Was Like Being A Burlesque Dancer In 1920s America

At the beginning of the 20th century, most Americans kept things pretty buttoned up, figuratively and literally. Sure, some took in a vaudeville show, and perhaps one of those acts would involve early burlesque dancers showing off their calves, but the skirt-lifting tended to stop there — and dancers' legs were usually covered with stockings to boot. It may have been shocking to at least some folks at this time, but burlesque dancers in just a short time would be doing far more than lifting their dress a bit and telling cheeky jokes. By the 1920s, some would even be getting very close indeed to the audience while wearing almost nothing at all.

These eye-widening changes in burlesque dancing reflected many wider changes in American society and morality, with some people really loosening up and others engaging in reactionary shock and disgust. Consumption was changing, too. With rising economic fortunes, many Americans engaged more with emerging media like film and jazz music. Some women also pushed social boundaries, wearing more revealing clothing, going out to nightclubs, indulging in alcohol (despite Prohibition), and more. While few were the full-on flappers of conservative nightmares, there was one particular subset of women who made 1920s moralists tut-tut: the burlesque dancers.

But dancers' lives would have forced them to navigate hooting audiences, legal challenges, and, sometimes, the travails of life on the road — all putting them at the center of cultural and ethical debate.