Who Was Bob Marley's Father, Norval Marley?

Even before his early and tragic death to cancer in 1981, Bob Marley had already become a legend. Rising up from one of Kingston, Jamaica's roughest neighborhoods, Trench Town, Marley became an icon of culture, music, spirituality, and love, and bound all four together in himself anytime he took the stage. Marley's wife Rita said on American Songwriter of her husband's final performance, "My strongest memory was of the audience, watching them observe his movement. Bob's connection to his music was spirit and power. He was such a force, and the audience felt his transformational liveliness."

With such a pedigree, it'd be easy to build on Marley's mythology and envision a sort of mystical birth and parentage for the man. Surely he must have been suffused with musical energy from an early age, people might think. Surely his parents must be extraordinary people themselves, right? Well, things are a bit more complicated than that, and not at all what the reader might expect.

First off, Bob Marley was biracial — his mother was Black and his father was white. His father, Norval Marley, was an English soldier in World War I. Sometime after the war, as the BBC explains, he moved to Jamaica and became the supervisor of a plantation. It's there that he met Bob Marley's mother, Cedella Malcom, when he was 60 and she was 17, per Find a Grave. When she turned 18 in 1944 they got married. Nesta Robert "Bob" Marley was born the next year.