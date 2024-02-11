Whatever Happened To Robert Wood's Painting From Antiques Roadshow?

Robert Wood was a prodigious British-born painter who made his reputation in the United States. In the early 1900s, he traveled all over America by freight train, often trading his paintings for the essentials he needed as he hoboed from place to place as an itinerant artist. According to art appraiser Alan Fausel, Wood "lived just about everywhere" in his long life (1889 to 1979). "He lived in Texas, he lived in California, he lived in Colorado, he lived in Woodstock, New York," Fausel recounted on an episode of "Antiques Roadshow" (via PBS.org). "But he was in San Antonio from 1923 to about 1941."

There, Wood painted his well-known landscapes featuring bluebonnets, which would become his most sought-after works. One of these paintings ended up on a 2007 episode of the PBS show that travels around the country and connects antique owners with appraisers. They appropriately filmed the episode in San Antonio. Fausel told the owner that because Wood painted so many paintings during his life, his work usually only sells for no more than $5,000. But there was good news since this was one of his bluebonnet paintings. "It's only of interest here in Texas, but they go crazy for these paintings," Fausel said before estimating the price of between $15,000 and $25,000 at auction. Unfortunately, an appraisal in 2022, 15 years after the episode aired, didn't change the painting's estimated value. Wood was just too prolific for his own good, which has continued to affect his prices.