Griselda Blanco's Son Has A Lot To Say After Watching The Netflix Series

The Netflix limited series "Griselda" has proven to be a blockbuster hit for the streaming platform. Released in January 2024, the show stars "Modern Family" actress Sofia Vergara as the real-life figure Griselda Blanco a.k.a "The Black Widow," a deadly Colombian cocaine trafficker who is believed to have been responsible for the deaths of more than 200 people as she built her empire during the 1970s and 1980s.

As reported by Collider, the show, which topped the Netflix charts, was the most viewed content on the planet following its release, with the platform's subscribers collectively spending more than 100 million hours with "Griselda." Critics have praised Vergara's performance, as well as the slick production values and convincing portrayal of the period in which Griselda committed her crimes.

But while the stylish retelling of the life of one of Colombia's most notorious drug traffickers has found a devoted following among Netflix viewers and true crime aficionados, others have mixed feelings about the hit show. Chief among those who have been critical is Blanco's only surviving son, Michael Corleone Blanco. In recent years Michael has been open to discussing his family's story through various media outlets, but while Blanco's incredible story is now in the public record, he is also protective when it comes to ensuring his mother's life is recalled accurately.