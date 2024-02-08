The Grim Details Of Truman Capote's Death

Truman Capote, the author of such classic books as "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and "In Cold Blood," died in his sleep. In his 59 years the Southern writer who had been abandoned by his mother for several years as a child had by the end achieved fame and fortune. But his long-standing alcohol and drug dependency had squelched his brilliance and shattered his health. "I think it's criminal what you're doing to the talent you've got," one of Capote's doctors told him a few months before the end came (via "Capote: A Biography"). On August 25, 1984, Capote died in a guest room of the Bel Air mansion of his friend Joanne Carson, the ex-wife of the king of late-night television Johnny Carson.

The Los Angeles Police and the coroner initially didn't know what had killed Capote, but they were fairly sure murder wasn't the cause. "Detectives and coroner's investigators are at the scene, although we have absolutely no evidence that foul play was involved," an LAPD commander told the Daily News at the time. Even after an hours-long autopsy, the cause of Capote's death was considered inconclusive and the coroner had to conduct further tests to determine what had killed the writer. The coroner eventually determined the cause of death as liver disease complicated by the inflammatory vein disease phlebitis and multiple drug intoxication per the Associated Press.