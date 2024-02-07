The Tragedy Of Toby Keith's Real-Life Story

America loves to take credit for inventing things, and the whole "go big or go home" idea definitely applies. Whether or not it's true is a different thing entirely: Apple pie is, after all, English, while baseball? That's complicated, but also, it's very British. But what America does have a rightful claim to is red Solo cups. They got their start in the 1970s, and the Illinois-based company actually had a few colors including peach, yellow, and, of course, red. That brings us to Toby Keith, who was onto something ... even if he didn't quite appreciate it at the time.

Everyone who's ever been to a party in the U.S. — or even in the general vicinity of one — knows what it means when the red Solo cups come out, but in 2014, Keith told The Boot (via The Washington Post): "It is the stupidest song I ever heard in my life, but it's so stupid it's good." And that's what music should be, right? That's probably why fans across the country raised their red Solo cups after learning about his death in 2024.

Keith was as controversial as he was popular, rallying military support in the wake of 9/11 while at the same time raising questions about how far was too far. There were his party songs and the songs that got attention for leaning a little too far into the misogyny, as well as plenty of unabashed patriotism topped with a ten-gallon hat. It's still undeniable that he was the soundtrack of college years and block parties, but for him, it wasn't an easy road.