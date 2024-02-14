The Untold Truth Of Mr. Wizard

Simplifying science is an art form that Don Herbert, aka Mr. Wizard, perfected. The presenter arrived at a time when educational television didn't excite young viewers with its formulaic and heavy-handed approach, but Herbert turned this model on its head with the release of "Watch Mr. Wizard," which aired from 1951 to 1972. The show demystified science, as Herbert and his young assistants would utilize regular, everyday household items to conduct dazzling scientific experiments. More importantly, Mr. Wizard achieved his main objectives: to educate and entertain children.

After "Watch Mr. Wizard" concluded its run, Herbert continued to use his persona to encourage kids to learn more about science. In 1983, an updated version of his famous show returned to television in the form of "Mr. Wizard's World," airing until 1989. Utilizing a similar approach from before, but with a modernized sensibility, Herbert inspired the next generation of science lovers, while also bringing himself a newfound level of celebrity as everyone's favorite television teacher.

As Mr. Wizard, Herbert not only had a hand in helping push young people's interest in science, but he also revolutionized educational television, proving it can be both informative and entertaining. Simply put, without "Watch Mr. Wizard" and "Mr. Wizard's World," there would be no "Bill Nye the Science Guy" or "MythBusters." With that said, let's find out more about these seminal science shows and the man behind them.