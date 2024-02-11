What Happened To The Tang Dynasty Marble Lion From Antiques Roadshow?

So you know those little keychain doodabs you can get from cheap souvenir shops that are supposed to convey some sort of cultural authenticity? If you're in Nashville you can probably buy a little guitar keychain as a keepsake. If you're in Paris you can grab a little Eiffel Tower keychain. And if you head to any urban center in China you might be able to find a keychain version of those traditional lion guardian statues — you'd recognize them if you saw them. Now imagine that you've got a big lion statue, it's made from marble, is possibly 1,400 years old, and is worth up to $250,000.

This is exactly what happened in 2002 on the long-running antique appraisal show, "Antiques Roadshow," as we can watch on YouTube. The appraiser of the statue — Lark Mason — made a similar doodab comparison, saying that he'd seen "little tiny versions of these that come in for sale," but never one so large, old, well-crafted, and well-preserved. The craftsman who made the Tang dynasty marble lion must have been a "master," he said. He was so moved by the piece that he nearly started crying.

The seller said that her grandparents traveled a lot in China, and it was there that she bought the statue and passed it along to her mother, who passed it along to her. The Lark Mason Art Advisory says that Mason appraised it at $120,000 to $250,000. We're not sure about the current value, but by 2016 the statue was still worth the same amount.