The Touching Commercial Tribute To Carl Weathers During Super Bowl 2024

When the news of the death of "Rocky" and "Predator" star Carl Weathers hit, it left many fans understandably stunned. Weathers was only 76 years old when he died, and he seemed to be in good spirits, having recently earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in "The Mandalorian." The actor also recently appeared in a commercial for the sports betting and fantasy app FanDuel alongside former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski. Weathers appeared in the spot as the former tight end's mentor in his quest to successfully kick a field goal. The presence of Weathers recalled not only his status in the hall of fame of sports movie characters for his work as Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" series, but it also served as a reminder that Weathers was an NFL player himself (even if his time as a football player was short and troubled).

Gronkowski performed this field goal prior to the Super Bowl, and naturally FanDuel was going to show a follow-up commercial that would address whether he made it or not. Spoiler alert: He didn't. The problem is that Carl Weathers was supposed to appear in this follow up. So how was FanDuel going to handle the now-departed Weathers? Would the ad even address it at all? Would the company cut the late star out of the commercial entirely?

Thankfully, FanDuel chose the noble path. The popular sports betting service added a nice, if short, in memoriam for the actor.