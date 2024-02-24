Whatever Happened To '80s Child Star Jenny Lewis?

With a preponderance of classic family films and squeaky-clean sitcoms, the 1980s required the services of a great deal of child actors. Jenny Lewis benefited from that environment to become one of the most prominent young stars of the period. From 1983 and into the early 1990s, Lewis popped up all over episodic TV and in the movies. She's probably most known for a handful of roles in cult favorites and notable projects, including Hannah in the comedy "Troop Beverly Hills," Haley in the video game road trip movie "The Wizard," Becky on Lucille Ball's final sitcom "Life with Lucy," and a nefarious scout on an episode of "The Golden Girls."

Lewis pretty much quit acting in the mid-1990s in order to follow other creative passions. But while she hasn't been on screens as much as she once was, she remained famous and became a highly important figure in arts and culture. Here's what became of Jenny Lewis after she grew up.