Musicians Who Can't Stand Phil Collins

The Phil Collins hate train has lost steam in the last few years. From The New York Times to The Guardian, critics and journalists have called for an end to the rebukes that were thrown the drummer's way so relentlessly throughout the 1980s and '90s. And it must be said that the image of Collins as a terminally unhip ballad man is challenged by several of his songs, the strength of his drumming, and the eclectic group of cutting-edge musicians whom he can count as fans.

But pop culture reputations and grudges die hard, and Phil Collins had a strong, negative brand fixed to him at the height of his unpopularity among certain circles. This is the guy that "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone pilloried relentlessly on talk shows and at the beginning of their show's 4th season after they lost the best song Oscar to him. As Parker put it in a commentary track (via YouTube), "I was fully ready to lose the Academy Award ... but just not to Phil Collins."

Of course, "South Park" is a cartoon that has always traded heavily on mocking celebrities. Even among musicians, though, Collins has picked up detractors, for his music or for personal reasons. Here are a few of his musical critics.