Whatever Happened To Olympic Figure Skater Surya Bonaly?

It's no small feat to have a move in an international sport named after you. To give your name to a move that is technically illegal but undoubtedly impressive is even more remarkable. Yet that's exactly what Surya Bonaly did in the 1998 Winter Olympics when she pulled off a backflip while landing on one blade, a feat as yet unmatched in Olympic history.

It was an achievement that came at the end of Bonaly's amateur career, a career marked by controversies and tensions with the judges of international skating competitions. She came onto the skating scene with a false backstory concocted by her first coach, Didier Gailhaguet, who also fed rumors that Bonaly's adopted mother was controlling and abusive. Throughout her time in amateur competition, she dealt not only with such rumors but with a reputation for being a bad loser with a negative attitude toward judges. For her part, Bonaly told The Root years later that she felt her race was a factor in her treatment. She also added that "some people, including Black people, thought I was mean or tough, but I've never been mean. I took my sport 100 percent [seriously] and wanted to give 100 percent of myself, not for a medal but for myself."

If they weren't a driving motive, Bonaly still picked up a few medals in her time, including three World Championship silvers and five European championships. And her time with skating didn't end with her amateur career. Bonaly transitioned into professional skating and later coaching, along with quite a bit more. Here's what she's been up to since that Olympic backflip.