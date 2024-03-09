Rock Stars Who Ditched Awkward Interviews

In the 2010s, BryanStars was a recognized name in the rock scene, as he interviewed a number of high-profile musicians for his YouTube channel. As is the case with most interviews, some of them turn out better than others. However, one of the most awkward exchanges occurred when BryanStars interviewed Aveneged Sevenfold guitarists Zacky Vengeance and Synyster Gates in 2010.

Speaking to the musicians backstage at a concert, BryanStars began by asking them fairly generic and harmless questions about themselves and the band. Not even two minutes in, the interviewer asked them to discuss the meaning behind their music. As Gates started to answer, Vengeance looked around and disappeared from the interview, leaving his bandmate to conduct the rest of the discussion by himself. BryanStars made a nervous quip about Vengeance's departure, but it was clear no one expected it to happen.

Discussing the incident years later, BryanStars revealed his disappointment about what unfolded, explaining how he was only 18 years old and Avenged Sevenfold was one of the biggest rock bands in the world but also took his share of the blame. "Overall, that was a very bad interview," he said. "One of the band members walked off, the other member clearly did not want to be there, and I would definitely say they were rude to me. But again, I don't blame them. I wasn't prepared, I didn't do my research, and I wasn't a very good interviewer at the time."