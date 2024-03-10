Messed Up Rules The Manson Family Had To Follow

In the annals of American true crime history, few groups rival the notoriety attained by the Manson "Family." The communal cult, led by Charles Milles Manson, forever engraved its name in infamy after committing the horrific murders of Sharon Tate and Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in August 1969. Prior to the grisly historic murders, the group already displayed a wild streak of cold and unpredictable tendencies, which were encouraged — and expected — by Manson himself.

Indeed, Manson had his own deranged set of expectations for his followers. He did not tolerate hesitation. To be with him and to be part of his "community," one needed to be totally obedient and exhibit unwavering loyalty; questioning Manson, whose horrid ego was boundless, could result in emotional and physical harm. "Small and scrawny, he was also charismatic and held an almost hypnotic power over his followers, especially women ... [He] had an insatiable need to control others, prompting him to recruit naive and malleable acolytes to his family" (per The Independent).

Manson's abject expectations for his underlings ran far and wide. To be a member of the Family meant adhering to his unhinged rules, of which there were many.