Disturbing Details Found In Phil Hartman's Autopsy Report

Before Comedian and actor Phil Hartman was shot to death by his wife, he rose to fame during his eight seasons on "Saturday Night Live" from 1985 to 1996, followed by three years on the sitcom "News Radio." Overlapping those years, Hartman was also one of the most recognizable voice actors of the golden age of "The Simpsons," from 1991 to 1998. A gifted comedian and character actor, Hartman's voicing of sleazy and washed-up characters such as faded actor Troy McClure and ambulance-chasing lawyer Lionel Hutz helped elevate the hit show beyond an animated family comedy to become a striking satire of American society at large. Hartman's influence on his fellow voice actors was so great that when "Futurama" voice actor Billy West was tasked with bringing to life the solipsistic space pilot Zap Brannigan, he based the voice on Hartman's work on "The Simpsons" as well as a shared familiarity with overconfident Hollywood actors, per HuffPost.

However, the homage was also the result of a tragedy: Hartman himself was in fact due to voice Brannigan, but died in shocking circumstances on May 28, 1998, at the age of 49 before "Futurama" went into production.

"I think in my old age I have come to realize just how precious everything is, and I try to value the many blessings that have been bestowed upon me," Hartman said shortly before his death. "But there's also this sense of vulnerability if fortune took a turn for the worse and you live with the awareness that anything can happen in this world" (via YouTube). Here are the details of his death, as revealed through his autopsy files.