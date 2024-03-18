Disturbing Exorcisms That Went Horribly Wrong

Exorcisms are a tricky topic. When you request an exorcism in the Catholic Church, you must navigate a path that includes a church-led investigation, which might require psychiatric evaluations, physical exams, and the sign-off of at least the local bishop, not to mention a carefully monitored exorcism — if it ever even reaches that stage. Likewise, the Anglican Church has an official Deliverance Ministry that was formed in the wake of a violent 1974 exorcism that left one Yorkshire woman dead at the hands of her own husband.

Why all the caution? That's because some exorcisms can go very, very wrong. A person who's seemingly in need of some demon-banishing might actually be mentally ill and in need of psychiatric treatment that a local priest or pastor is unqualified to provide. Left untreated, they could represent a very real danger to themselves or even other people. In a similar vein, the effects of an intense and poorly monitored ritual might leave the afflicted in a dangerously weakened state. That, in turn, could lead to serious injury or even death. In some cases, exorcisms performed by the untrained or incautious have even transformed into what can only be deemed torture sessions.

Unfortunately, not everyone has been so concerned about getting this spiritual cleansing ritual right, leading to some seriously disturbing exorcisms that have gone horribly wrong.