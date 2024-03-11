The Real Reason John Cena Was Naked At The 2024 Oscars

With moments like Ryan Gosling performing a spirited rendition of the "Barbie" tune "I'm Just Ken," the 2024 Academy Awards weren't exactly lacking in playful guy energy. However, the crowning achievement on this front went to none other than actor and WWE star John Cena, who turned up on stage in the kind of outfit the costume-conscious ceremony guests wouldn't dream of wearing on the red carpet — that is, in the nude.

John Cena walking onto the #Oscars stage naked. See the full winners list: https://t.co/IctYZ9WO3B pic.twitter.com/cRE3tLPe1Y — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 11, 2024

Cena's moment of extremely public nudity was part of a skit where host Jimmy Kimmel attempted to replicate a streaking incident from 1974. At the 46th Academy Awards, a streaker called Robert Opel ran onstage and showed a "V" hand sign — among other things — creating temporary mirth and mild mayhem among the viewers. Opel was a teacher, activist, and performance artist who was fond of arranging flashy stunts to protest the general stuffiness of society, and while his streaking didn't disrupt the ceremony for too long, he certainly drew attention to himself.

It doesn't appear that the experience left Opel worse for wear, however. When a fan runs onto the field at the Super Bowl, he might be punished — but despite the fact that Opel had streaked at the entertainment industry's answer to that high-profile event, he wasn't arrested. Instead, he got to have a press conference.