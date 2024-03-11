Why The 2024 Oscars In Memoriam Had Twitter Up In Arms

The Academy Awards has consistently made it a point to set aside a portion of its ceremony to honor the many actors, filmmakers, and other professionals in the entertainment industry who died over the previous year. The 2024 Oscars upheld this tradition with its In Memoriam section, paying tribute to a lengthy roster of notable names in film who are no longer with us. However, just like the nominations and awards, this segment did not escape criticism for snubbing a number of key figures.

Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo, took the stage at the 96th Academy Awards to perform a heart-tugging rendition of "Time to Say Goodbye," which served as the backdrop for the segment as the list of the late artists' names scrolled by on screen. Kicking it off was Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader featured on the Oscar-winning documentary "Navalny," who died in February 2024 in an Arctic prison. The list of those recognized also included "Friends" star Matthew Perry, Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, pop star Tina Turner, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" alum Andre Braugher, "Harry Potter" star Michael Gambon, and acclaimed screenwriter Bo Goldman.

Unsurprisingly, there were also notable omissions, at least in the main segment, sparking discontent among fans. Many took to X, formerly Twitter, to air their frustrations for the artists they felt deserved special recognition.