The Surprising Reason Robert Downey Jr.'s 2024 Oscars Win Made History

Robert Downey Jr. has been making movies since he was a child, but he finally made history at age 58 when he won his first Oscar for best-supporting actor in the acclaimed film, "Oppenheimer" at the 96th annual Academy Awards in 2024. Though the veteran actor has graced the big screen since the 1980s, his first part came in one of his father's films in 1970 when Downey was 5 years old, per Biography. Over the decades, he has evolved into one of Hollywood's most versatile and talented actors, collecting accolades for his various performances. Yet, despite two previous Academy Award nominations, Downey had yet to take home the golden statuette.

Downey finally earned Hollywood's top honor playing Admiral Lewis Strauss, who served as an original commissioner of the Atomic Energy Commission in 1946 under President Harry S. Truman, and then in 1953 under President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Strauss served as an Atomic Energy Advisor. Strauss was integral in lobbying for the development of the hydrogen bomb, whereas J. Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called father of the atomic bomb, was against further expansion of such a dangerous weapon. The struggle between the men led, in a way, to each's eventual downfall. Downey spoke to Vulture about the dynamic, saying, "I mean, look, the arc is Oppenheimer's. I was really pleased because in being Salieri to his Mozart ... I think that as much as I admire Strauss for everything he did right, I think like many of us he's also a cautionary tale."

As for the history-making aspect of Downey's accomplishment, he is, incredibly, the first Saturday Night Live alumnus to snatch an Oscar win.