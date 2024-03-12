Disturbing Details From The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute By Minute Documentary

As discussed and explored in "The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute," the Titan submersible was already in a compromised state before it even began its intended descent to view the remains of the Titanic in June 2023. By that time, Stockton Rush, a not particularly well-trained but experienced submersible pilot, had reportedly taken paying guests on more than a dozen Titanic dives into the Atlantic Ocean, putting a lot of wear and tear on the vessel from the ocean in terms of water pressure. Even worse: Rush utilized a sub design he thought would be innovative and less expensive, fusing two titanium ends to a central core of carbon fiber. Generally, submersibles use more titanium for that section rather than carbon, because it's stronger and more durable.

Not only was Titan built from experimental materials that had been weathered by the ocean, but on the day of what would be its final descent in 2023, operators at Rush's company, OceanGate, transported it to the dive site by towing it behind a rented ship, the Polar Prince. In "The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute," marine engineer Bart Kemper said that in order to eliminate unnecessary damage through "vibration, impact, and exposure," the team should've moved the submersible by hauling it out on the deck of the ship. The Polar Prince was simply too small to make such an accommodation.