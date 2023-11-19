Dark Secrets Of '70s Sitcom Stars

With its saturated colors, post-hippie-era good vibes, intellectual curiosity, and nonstop jokes, the most popular and enduring sitcoms of the 1970s offered a fake reality that was a bit sunnier, bubblier, and more optimistic than actual life. That's probably why the television comedies of the decade were endlessly repeated on cable TV, local stations, and on streaming services. Those laugh-track-sweetened, dated fashion-dotted programs evoke nostalgia for a certain transformative and transitory time in both entertainment and society.

But for the actors who made all those classic sitcoms a reality, working on a show was just a job. While on-screen they usually easily solved their less-than-complex problems, off-screen they were regular human beings who didn't have a writing staff. So many stars of 1970s sitcoms faced serious, traumatic, and even tragic turmoil in their personal lives. And they tried to keep those very human things under wraps for as long as possible, to keep alive the illusion or just to avoid embarrassment. Some of the biggest icons of '70s sitcoms struggled with big issues privately.