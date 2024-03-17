The Strange Hitler Conspiracy Theory That Would Change Everything

In 2011, British authors Gerrald Williams and Simon Dunstan published a book offering an alternate version of World War II's final days, which would, if true, change the world's understanding of 20th-century history. "Grey Wolf: The Escape of Adolf Hitler" makes an explosive claim about Adolf Hitler, the leader of the German National Socialist (Nazi) Party, whose so-called Third Reich invaded much of Europe to begin World War II and masterminded the systematic extermination of millions in the Holocaust. According to the pair, he didn't die at the end of the war, as historians generally believe. Instead, Williams and Dunstan argue that the Nazi führer faked his death and escaped during the Battle of Berlin. They say that Hitler fled by U-boat and emigrated to Argentina, where — though he no longer had the absurd wealth he enjoyed in Nazi Germany — he lived out the rest of his days in relative comfort.

If true, it would mean that Hitler, one of the most evil and reviled figures in world history, managed to escape justice and never face the consequences for the violence he brought into the world. It would also suggest that even the Allied powers were willing to push a false narrative to present their victory in World War II as absolute. Here are the details of why some people believe Hitler may have lived in South America long after World War II, and what mainstream historians have to say about the theory.