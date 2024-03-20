Whatever Happened To Valerie Perrine?

A 1976 draft of what eventually became "Superman: The Movie" includes a character who never appeared in a Superman comic book, or any other DC title. Lex Luthor's sardonic, lovesick, and slightly dim sidekick Eve Teschmacher was thought up by the screenwriters. For a long time, screenplays and screens were the only place to find her. DC has only brought her into the comics in recent years, and her reincarnations in later Superman TV shows were in many respects far removed from her lighthearted roots. But that original portrayal has had staying power. Being in a nearly universally beloved Superman movie has helped her endure, no doubt, but credit is also due to the actress behind Miss Teschmacher: Valerie Perrine.

Perrine was riding high career-wise when she signed onto Richard Donner's "Superman." She'd been nominated for both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her performance in 1974's "Lenny." In her personal life, she'd had two close brushes with death; a Las Vegas gig kept her from Sharon Tate's home the night of the Manson family murders. A few years later, she walked away from a plane crash with just a few cuts. For believers in the so-called Superman curse, its reach couldn't be said to encompass supporting players.

Love affairs, world travel, and the variety of show business gave Perrine a colorful run from her early days through the 1970s. The following years weren't as kind to her career, and the last decade has been hard on her health. But Perrine hasn't vanished into the night, and through her setbacks has shown more of herself than her most famous roles.