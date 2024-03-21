We Have TikTok To Thank For A Big Break In The Riley Strain Case

The age of true crime podcasts has seen independent investigators uncover new leads for cases both old and new, like the unsolved Denise Johnson murder. Now, a couple of TikTokers can say they've done the same. As reported by Fox News, TikTok users @nobodyleftbehind13 and @annaclendening — real names Brandy Baenen and Anna Clendening — streamed their search for missing 22-year-old college student Riley Strain and ended up discovering his credit card. The pair found it on March 17, 2024, between Gay Street and the Cumberland River in Nashville, which is where the student was last seen on the evening of March 8. Video of the search was later posted to @rileylively's account.

"S***. I found his credit card," one user says. "You found his credit card?" the other user says from behind the camera. "We found his credit card. We gotta go. We gotta hang up the phone."

Chris Dingman, a spokesperson for the Strain family, told Fox News that the pair immediately reached out. "We did get a great lead yesterday from a TikTok dynamic duo that we are sincerely appreciative of," he told the outlet. "And we're appreciative of everybody that's been out there searching and trying to bring Riley home. They did find this credit card. It was in a location extremely close to where the last ping of his phone was from. It is verified."