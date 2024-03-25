What We Know So Far About Riley Strain's Autopsy

When 22-year-old college student Riley Strain went missing on March 8 in Nashville, not only did authorities get involved in solving the case, but so did TikTokers via @rileylively's account. Strain had been captured on surveillance video stumbling down the street after leaving Luke's 32 Bridge while in town for Delta Chi fraternity's spring formal, despite the bar stating that Strain hadn't consumed more than "one alcoholic drink and two waters," as the NY Post quotes. While this statement, combined with his disappearance, might be enough for some people to believe that foul play was involved, it seems that wasn't the case.

Riley's body was pulled from Cumberland River on March 22. At the time, authorities didn't believe that foul play was involved. His bank card — found by the aforementioned TikTokers — had been discovered near the river, and the most reasonable conclusion was that Strain had fallen into the river and drowned. Indeed, a local homeless man had seen Riley appear "very, very intoxicated" and almost topple over into the water, per the NY Post.

Now that Strain's autopsy has been conducted, we can confirm that his death "appears accidental," as Metro Nashville Police Department representative Kris Mumford told The Tennessean. Beyond this, we have no further details at the moment. Toxicology reports are incoming, as is the full, official autopsy.