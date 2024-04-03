Lost In Space Actor Deaths You May Not Know About

The guy who actually carts the Robinson clan around distant star systems in all the versions of "Lost in Space" on their Jupiter 2 spaceship: Major Don West. An ill-tempered, rashly behaving hotshot, the pilot was first brought to life on the 1965-68 "Lost in Space" series by Mark Goddard. Usually severely at odds with Dr. Smith, the sneering, sabotaging villain who snuck onto the Jupiter 2, Major West got the Robinsons into much of the deep-space trouble before getting them out of it. Goddard won the part after impressing producers with his work on action shows of the 1960s like "Johnny Ringo" and "The Detectives," and he figured the show was so unique that it wouldn't get past the pilot phase. Goddard was wrong, and Major West became the role for which he was best known — to which he paid homage with a cameo in the 1998 "Lost in Space" movie, portraying a general.

According to Goddard's wife, Evelyn Pezzulich, the actor died from pulmonary fibrosis — a heart issue — on October 10, 2023, in Massachusetts. "I knew this was coming for the past few months," Goddard's "Lost in Space" costar Bill Mumy, a musician who retired in 2023, wrote on Facebook. "Shortly after a great phone chat he and I had on his 87th birthday in late July, I became aware that I would most likely never see or speak with him again. The last words we exchanged were 'I love you.'" Goddard was 87 years old.