The Interviews That Destroyed Jodi Arias' Chance At Freedom

Jodi Ann Arias sounded confident, even with jailhouse bars separating her from her interviewer. The subject was the murder of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Alexander. He'd been found dead and mutilated on June 9, 2008, and Arias was arrested for the crime a month later. Her interview, with Inside Edition, came that September. Though police said that her bloody palm prints were found at the scene of the crime, Arias stuck to her story. At one point, she told the interviewer, "No jury can convict me ... I am innocent."

Arias made other claims, to "Inside Edition" and to "48 Hours" a few months later; that Alexander was the victim of a home invasion, that both of them had been attacked by a masked man and woman, that she'd fled the scene and had been too terrified to call the police. "I'm not proud of that at all," she said, but she didn't waver from her central point: "I know I am innocent, God knows I am innocent, Travis knows I am innocent."

Unfortunately for Arias, many observers, including the prosecution, considered her story incongruous with the evidence. When the case came to trial, nearly five years after Alexander was murdered, Arias's "Inside Edition" and "48 Hours" interviews were played in court, the latter representing the first time in the program's history that its reporting was used as evidence in a trial. The interviews proved valuable in showing that, in the details, Arias's story varied considerably with each new telling, and that contrary to her predictions, a jury could and would find her guilty.