What Happened To The Bodies Of The Columbia Crew?

Space flight isn't exactly the safest of activities. Back in 1967 — two years before humans first stepped on the moon — the three men of the Apollo 1 mission lost their lives in a fire during a launch pad training accident. Almost 20 years later in 1986 the Challenger space shuttle sent its seven-person crew hurtling into the Atlantic Ocean after it ignited in mid-air. Mechanical failure was to blame in both instances and led to changes in NASA safety procedures. Such changes, though, didn't preclude the possibility of further accidents. Case in point: the 2003 Columbia space shuttle disaster.

On February 1 of that year, the Columbia was reentering Earth's atmosphere after spending 16 days in space conducting research into microgravity. The time in orbit was a success, and the seven-person crew even had a little chat with the members of the International Space Station. That being said, there was some cause for concern. Eighty-two seconds into liftoff a piece of the Columbia's foam insulation broke off from the shuttle and struck its left wing. Mission control told the crew not to worry. Sixteen days later and sixteen minutes before the Columbia would have touched down in Texas, the shuttle exploded during reentry. All seven crew members died.

Five years later in 2008 NASA said that the crew likely survived the explosion but asphyxiated from a lack of oxygen or hitting something as their shuttle spun out of control and was torn apart. The crews' remains were eventually gathered and returned to their families. Three crew members are interred at Arlington National Cemetery.