The Tragedy Of Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explained

The following article discusses sexual assault and attempted suicide.

The sold-out crowds, chart-topping albums, and a diehard legion of fans don't magically wipe away all the tragedy Corey Taylor has experienced in his life. Like most musicians, though, Taylor found a way to tap into these traumatic times and channel them back into the emotion of his music, creating powerful and poignant pieces of art for Slipknot, Stone Sour, and his own solo work.

Anyone who has deciphered the real meanings behind several Slipknot songs will know that Taylor has dealt with issues such as self-harm, addiction, and depression in the past. The musician himself proves to be an open book in interviews, often answering tough questions and going into explicit detail about the most challenging moments of his life. Of course, it isn't always the easiest discussion to have and Taylor has broken down when chatting about difficult topics, such as his sexual assault as a 10-year-old child at the hands of his 16-year-old neighbor. However, this has never stopped him from addressing how the tragedies played a factor in shaping the person he has become in his adult life as well as the voice of a generation.