Stars Who Died In 2024 And No One Noticed

Stardom means a lot of different things to a lot of different people, and for many, it means a way to be remembered and to leave a lasting legacy in the world. That said, it's important to remember that's not always the case: Sometimes, that legacy and that mark is there, but when it comes time to shuffle off this mortal coil into the great unknown, there's still a chance that no one will notice. The deaths of many stars might be covered in scores of media publications, outlets might report on the circumstances and causes, the tributes, and sometimes, it might mean a new generation rediscovers old works. Sometimes? Not so much. Sometimes, announcements get lost in the grueling and unforgiving news cycle.

And that's a weird thing. It's strange to think that even those who have made invaluable contributions to the cultural landscape are forgotten, announcements of their deaths getting a mention in maybe a few places before the media moves on to the next thing. Sad? Absolutely.

With that in mind, let's take a look at stars who have passed away in 2024, and who didn't get much attention at all — unlike the death of stars like Matthew Perry, whose passing sparked a renewed interest in the details of his life, his relationships, and even his autopsy report. These stars got barely a mention in mainstream media, so let's take a minute and remember them — and their contributions — after their 2024 deaths.