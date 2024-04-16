Why 76 Beavers Parachuted From Planes After World War II

The C-47 soars high above enemy territory. Within its body are elite paratroopers, well-trained and eager for the chance to do their bit for the Allies. Nazi searchlights sweep the skies, hoping to intercept any approaching forces, but one brave commando parachutes in, heedless of the enemy below. He's so heedless, in fact, that he sings "She Was Poor but She Was Honest" as he drifts down to the searchlights, where his first order of business is to make shadow puppets. Though one wonders why he bothered with a parachute at all; couldn't a duck just fly down?

That, of course, is an exploit of Daffy Duck during World War II, when he and many other animal cartoon stars appeared in a slew of propaganda films to boost home morale and thumb America's nose at the Nazis. Real paratroopers couldn't lazily drift into Germany singing seriocomic folk songs, and they didn't have the option of using wings; they really needed their nylon parachutes. Companies on the home front were more than capable of meeting that need, to the point that supply outstripped demand. Parachutes were among many items of war that the military had in surplus after World War II concluded.

All those extra parachutes were just lying around when families began moving west in the postwar years, bringing them into contact and conflict with local wildlife. In 1948, that conflict and all that spare nylon came together in a bizarre but successful scheme by the Fish and Game Department to make parachutists out of some real-life animals — not ducks, but beavers.