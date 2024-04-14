The Most Infamous YouTuber Apologies That Make Us Cringe

Apologizing can be a hard, humiliating affair. It means that not only has the person done something wrong, but they actually have to admit it to someone and express regret while doing so. Now, imagine that you'd have to make the apology public and subject it to the scrutiny of thousands and even millions of people, and you have an idea of what apologetic YouTube influencers have to face. It doesn't exactly help that the things YouTubers generally have to apologize for are already not only bad enough to warrant a reaction, but widely known and ridiculed on the internet.

Perhaps this is why some of the worst apologies celebrities have made are so very awful, and why it can be so hard for well-known people to make an apology video that actually comes across as sincere. Some feel the need to over-explain themselves or argue mitigating circumstances. Others add a weird gimmick that turns what should be a simple expression of genuine regret into a (sometimes literal) song-and-dance show, one that comes across as just going through the motions at best, and as a cynical attempt at damage control at worst.

Oh, and since many respected YouTubers are actually terrible people already, there's a fairly steady stream of such videos. At the risk of subjecting ourselves to all sorts of awfulness, let's take a look at some of the most cringeworthy examples of the strange genre of YouTube apology videos.

The following article includes allegations of child abuse, sexual assault, death by suicide, and hate crimes.