Wrestlers Who Hate Hulk Hogan

Hulkamania ran wild in the 1980s and 1990s; however, that doesn't mean Hulk Hogan was universally beloved or celebrated by pro wrestlers. Ever since the first day he laced up his boots and stepped inside the ropes of the squared circle, he has established himself as a controversial figure in the business. Speak to anyone about the Hulkster and it's likely their opinions about him will vary — drastically.

There are a number of wrestlers who believe the world doesn't know the truth of Hulk Hogan and who the real Terry Bollea is beneath the "say your prayers and take your vitamins" shtick. He's been called everything from a massive liar to a backstage politician and racist, as multiple people within the industry have their own Hogan stories to share. Over the years, Hogan countered several accusations by relaying his own version of events; yet, this hasn't stopped the constant barrage and onslaught of words from his fellow pros.

No one can ever dispute that Hogan remains a legendary, if not immortal, name in the wacky world of professional wrestling. Behind the scenes, though, his name still elicits a divisive reaction from his peers. With that said, let's take a look at all the wrestlers who wouldn't exactly call themselves Hulkamaniacs, brother.