The Real Meaning Behind These Prison Tattoos

Let's be honest: If you see someone with a teardrop tattoo walking down the street who isn't Lil' Wayne, it's probably best to not go up and say, "Hey, how'd you get your tattoo?" The person might tilt their head and say, "I murdered someone, bro," and merc you on the spot — if they didn't take to rehabilitation, that is. Or maybe the teardrop isn't filled in, in which case the tattoo represents an attempted murder. Or maybe there's a bunch of teardrops together, and ... Okay, full disclaimer: We're all pretenders when it comes to prison rules, society, tattoos, etc., unless someone's been there. The meanings of prison tattoos aren't exactly as straightforward as dictionary definitions of words and vary from place to place and person to person.

Nonetheless, some tattoos are common enough that their general meaning is more or less known to those not inked behind bars. Prison tattoos are so common, in general, that it might seem odd to see someone finish a prison term — ripped beyond reason, of course — and not have any tattoos across the body. Prison life and tattoos seem to go hand-in-hand. This is true not only in the United States, but across the world, whether to denote tribal loyalty to a certain group, express some personal sentiment, or just look all fancy while dozing in your bunk. At this point, tattoos like playing cards, spiderwebs, certain initials, crosses on chests, and teardrops have pretty clear-cut meanings that are fairly widely known.