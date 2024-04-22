Grim Details About The Chernobyl Cover-Up

The nuclear power plant meltdown at Chernobyl, Ukraine in 1986 is widely regarded as one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history. On the surface, it might not seem so. Violent mass deaths like those caused by the very man-made atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki killed 320,000 people altogether. Chernobyl, by contrast, caused the initial deaths of two scientists, 29 first responders afterwards, and led to an estimated 6,000 people getting thyroid cancer, per the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. But, it's more the specter of Chernobyl that makes it stand out in memory, and the disaster's reminder of human fallibility and the inability to control our own creations.

At the time, such implications were immediately apparent to the global community. The Soviet government, however, was slow to respond and very, very secretive, as Keele University explains. World leaders like Ronald Reagan criticized the Soviet regime, saying that the Soviet response to Chernobyl "manifests a disregard for the legitimate concerns of people everywhere," per The Washington Post. Soviet secrecy stemmed from a lot of factors, not the least of which was the desire to save face — both in the eyes of the wider world and its own public. No matter how its power had waned since the 1950s and '60s Cold War peak, the USSR was still very much in existence come 1986.

Ultimately, it's taken decades for details to come to light. Soviet silence was one misstep of many following Chernobyl's meltdown, made worse by bungled policies and communication between all those involved in the aftermath.