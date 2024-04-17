The Most Disturbing Details From The What Jennifer Did Documentary

Lots of young adults have strained relationships with their parents. Maybe simmering tensions boil over into full-blown arguments now and then. Maybe resentment remains low, deep, and quiet in a household. There might even be times when people think the unthinkable: "I wish you were dead." The case of Canadian-born Jennifer Pan followed such spite to its most extreme end. Or at least, it did until the Canadian Supreme Court overruled the judgement in Pan's case in May, 2023.

As the very complicated story goes, three men allegedly broke into the Pan family house back on November 8, 2010, and shot Jennifer Pan's mother, Bich Ha Pan, and father, Huei Hann Pan. Bich died immediately, but Hann fell into a coma. Jennifer cried as she spoke to police in interrogation footage seen in the 2024 Netflix documentary "What Jennifer Did," saying that the intruders had tied her to a banister while they attacked her parents. But when Hann woke up he offered an account that contradicted his daughter's.

As police investigated further they unwound a byzantine entanglement of lies that included Pan concocting an entirely fraudulent life to cover up her real life, allegedly plotting with her drug dealer boyfriend to murder her parents, and staging a fake break-in on the night of their murders. In 2015, Jennifer, her ex-boyfriend Daniel Wong, and three accomplices – Lenford Crawford, David Mylvaganam, and Eric Carty — were sentenced to life in prison. Come 2023, their convictions were overturned on what could be characterized as a technicality.