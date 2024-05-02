Here's Why A Hydrogen Bomb Is So Much More Devastating Than An Atomic Bomb

Science fiction is replete with doomsday scenarios and world-ending weapons. From the Death Star's planet-detonating mega-laser in "Star Wars" to a multidimensional supercomputer folded into a single, intelligent particle from Liu Cixin's "The Three-Body Problem" (spoiler, whoops!). But truth be told, you don't need such overkill weaponry to rid the cosmos of humans. You just need a single-celled virus, or a stutter in the beating of a single heart (times 8 billion humans alive). And as far as manmade superweapons are concerned, we've already built our world-ender: the atomic bomb. Except that there's an even more powerful bomb in existence: the hydrogen bomb.

The two atomic bombs dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki — Little Boy and Fat Man — killed an estimated 320,000 people taking the initial detonation, nuclear fallout, cancer, etc., into account. The explosive yield of those bombs equaled 15 and 21 kilotons, respectively. Those bombs are tiny baby specks in comparison to the most powerful bomb ever made, however: the Tsar Bomba from the Soviet Union, first tested in 1961. That bomb equaled 50,000 kilotons and sent its mushroom cloud over halfway to the altitude of spacecraft in Earth's orbit.

How in the world did such a bomb produce such unimaginably destructive power? Well, the Tsar Bomba was a different type of bomb from Little Boy and Fat — it was a hydrogen bomb. Unlike atomic bombs, hydrogen bombs detonate using a more complex, multiphase process that first splits atoms (fission) and then smashes them back together (fusion).