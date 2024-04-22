Surprising Things Women Found Attractive 100 Years Ago

When you think about the 1920s, what's the image that comes to mind? Maybe flappers and their now-iconic aesthetic, with short dresses and bobbed hair. Perhaps it's the secretive world of Prohibition, with speakeasies, bootleggers, and illegal smuggling operations playing cat and mouse with the authorities. Or maybe it's the gilded extravagance you'd expect of the Roaring Twenties, all booze, parties, and dancing — replete with scenes straight out of "The Great Gatsby."

And none of that would be incorrect; after all, the media does love to latch onto the fashion sensibilities so closely tied to the flapper era. With that in mind, though, it's clear that there's quite the lasting obsession with female fashions of the era. Nonetheless, men had their own standards that they tried to abide by, all affected by societal standards particular to the times.

Of course, you can attribute the specifics of male standards of beauty to the good old proverb, "Out with the old and in with the new" — and the end of World War 1 incited a sense of rebelliousness in young people of the day, a desire to let go of old beliefs. But there were more than naturally shifting tastes at play as the last dregs of 19th-century Victorian ideals died out and new ones took center stage. The messed-up events from World War 1, the rise of new technologies, and the rising prominence of Hollywood all played their parts in determining just what made men attractive 100 years ago.