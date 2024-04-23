These Were The Final Words Of The Space Shuttle Columbia's Crew

The 2003 Columbia disaster was the last space-related catastrophe of its type. Unlike the 1986 Challenger disaster, Columbia's seven-person crew — David M. Brown, Rick D. Husband, Laurel B. Clark, Kalpana Chawla, Michael P. Anderson, William C. "Willie" McCool, and Ilan Ramon — made it to space just fine. Their research-based mission was a success, and they were a mere 16 minutes away from touching down on Earth when their shuttle tore apart. Those onboard almost certainly died on the way to the ground.

During liftoff, a piece of the shuttle's insulation foam had broken off and struck its left wing. NASA told the crew not to worry, and then the wing ripped off during reentry. Five years later in 2008 NASA released a comprehensive, 400-page report from the investigation into the tragedy, and it outlined 30 safety and procedural recommendations for future missions. Just three years later in 2001, NASA retired its shuttle fleet.

Out of all of the Columbia's crew members, Commander Husband was the only one involved in a final conversation with NASA. In response to a call from mission control about odd thermal readings on the shuttle, Husband's last words were, "Roger, uh," or, "Roger, buh," before communications went dark. Beyond this, we have video footage of Columbia's last routine check before attempting reentry. And perhaps most importantly, we have messages that crew members logged during their mission, often describing the majesty of space and the immensity of being there.

[Featured image by NASA via Wikipedia | Cropped and scaled]