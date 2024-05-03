Did The Space Shuttle Columbia Crew Die Instantly?

The 2003 Columbia space shuttle disaster was the last shuttle-related catastrophe of its kind, one that by 2011 had shuttered NASA's shuttle program. Like the 1986 Challenger disaster before it, and the 1967 Apollo 1 disaster before that, all crew members on the Columbia died. But while the Challenger shuttle tore apart during liftoff, and Apollo 1 burned up on the launch platform even before it took off, the Columbia made it to space, completed its 16-day scientific mission investigating the effects of microgravity, and was on its way back home to Earth. Sixteen minutes before the shuttle was due to land it lost contact with mission control and tore apart.

The Columbia and its crew were victims of faulty mechanical engineering and bad luck. A piece of foam had ripped off the shuttle during liftoff and struck the shuttle's left wing. NASA said not to worry, and the crew simply went about its business in orbit. During reentry, the shuttle showed signs of overheating, and the ignored foam incident created a cascade of failures that caused the ship to rip apart. Piece by piece, with its seven-person crew inside, the Columbia descended to Earth and was scattered across Texas and Louisiana.

While it's easy to imagine that the crew of the Columbia died immediately when their shuttle started to break apart, that wasn't the case. The shuttle didn't explode — it ripped apart. According to NASA's own 400-page report, the crew remained alive but likely unconscious, and died from "five events with lethal potential."