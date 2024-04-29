What Countries Would Be Safest In World War 3?

No one wants to think about the end of the world as we know it ... unless you're a part of R.E.M. or GenX, in which case, bring on the bologna and potato chip sandwiches, the sweatpants, Crocs, and Ramen, and let's get this show on the road. The history of nuclear weapons is a dark, horrible, incredibly awful chapter in history, and people being people, it's looking like things aren't going to get much better.

Although World Wars 1 and 2 are fading from living memory, they're not so far in the past that we've completely forgotten just what kind of widespread death and destruction they brought. We're also pretty realistic about the possibility of World War 3, and it's safe to say that nuclear bombs — much more powerful than those that leveled Hiroshima and Nagasaki — will be in play. Isn't it a grand time to be alive? Some countries will be first on the hit list, but what about safe spaces?

While we should all probably learn how to maximize our chances of surviving a nuclear attack, the best idea probably involves being well out of the action in the first place. But ... where is that? We hear all about the hotspots all day long, but what are the countries that are going to present the human race with the best chance of survival? Let's talk about the places on Earth that just might become the "Cradle of Life" after we hit the big ol' reset button on ourselves.

