The Tragedy Of Mayim Bialik Explained

Celebrity status always seems like such an enviable thing. After all, it sure sounds like the epitome of fame, success, money, and the works all rolled into one. The kind of wealth that could buy you an island — or maybe a big mansion in the heart of Beverly Hills — and worldwide recognition, with people all over recognizing and loving you for your work. Sure has the makings of a real Hollywood giant's dream, doesn't it? Well, here's the thing: That image sort of is just a dream — a fantasy that's fun to think about, but pretty far off from the realities of celebrity status.

Of course, all celebrities and public personalities have their own path to and relationship with fame, but thinking that their lives are automatically divorced from any sort of hardship can be something of a harsh generalization. Take Mayim Bialik, for example, an accomplished actor known for her roles on "Blossom," "The Big Bang Theory," and recently as the host of "Jeopardy!" all on top of being a real-life neuroscientist (doctorate and all). She's also had her fair share of hardships, much the same as anyone else, and she's recently taken to speaking out about them. Notably, she advocates adamantly for greater mental health awareness — she's even started a whole podcast on that very topic! Here's a quick rundown of some of tragic things she's discussed about her life.