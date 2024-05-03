Astronauts Who Died Tragically During Missions

Outside Florida's Kennedy Space Center, there stands a giant mirrored wall, over 40 feet high and 50 feet wide. Glowing on this wall, called the Space Mirror Memorial, are 25 names — as of mid-2024 — of astronauts who have died while participating in the U.S. space program. In a sign of how much space travel is changing and moving from the public to the private sector, the most recent entry is a man named Michael Alsbury. In 2014, he was the first commercial astronaut to die during a space mission when Virgin Galactic's VSS Enterprise tore itself apart over California's Mojave Desert.

And while they might go by a different name, on the other side of the world, Russia's cosmonauts put themselves through the same dangers during the hectic risk-taking days of space race and beyond, as their astronaut counterparts did, which meant it was inevitable that they sometimes met a tragic death, too.

Despite the recent interest in space tourism, no one is under any illusions that space travel can be considered especially safe. Yet, today's numerous safeguards and extensive training required for astronauts, whether they be civilian or not, came with a heavy price. From preventable fires to failed parachutes to drowning, the risks of space travel are many, varied, and cruel. Here are the brave souls who gave their lives in humanity's pursuit of the stars.