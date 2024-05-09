Why The Beatles Documentary 'Let It Be' Disappeared For More Than 50 Years

On April 15, 2024, Walt Disney Studios published on their social media channels a cryptic image of four white squares. "At last ..." the caption read. Tantalizingly, below the squares was a familiar logo for the iconic 1960s band The Beatles. As excitement grew among fans as to what the announcement might be, many pointed to the fact that the image resembled the arrangement of the four portraits of band members John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr on the cover of "Let It Be," the group's last album to be released before they split in 1970. Some then speculated that the streaming giant was about to announce the re-release of a very rare documentary filmed around the time of that album, also named "Let It Be," which first appeared in movie theaters after the band's much-publicized demise. And days later, fans were proved right, with Disney+ confirming that "Let It Be" would air on the platform on May 8, 2024.

Disney+ has enjoyed considerable success partnering with The Beatles in recent years. In 2021, they released to great fanfare "The Beatles: Get Back," a three-part docuseries made with remastered footage and audio collected during the filming of "Let It Be." "The Beatles: Get Back" represented a huge commercial success for Disney+, but the original "Let It Be," which was a critical and commercial failure upon its release, has been unavailable since its original release more than 50 years ago. Here's the story of the long-lost Beatles film, and why it has been missing for so long.