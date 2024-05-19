Things The Apple+ Series Franklin Left Out Of The True Story

Benjamin Franklin: inventor, diplomat, writer, intellectual, smart-ass, and all-around crème de la crème of the United States' 18th-century Revolutionary War figures. Enlightenment-era thinker who helped write the United States' constitution? Check. Ambassador to France from the U.S.' original 13 colonies because he could match French savoir-faire? Check. Publisher, printer, and prolific writer who also wrote some funny things like a letter about farting? Check. Pioneer inventor who paved the way for research into electricity? Check.

Well, in 2024 Apple+ set itself the daunting task of capturing the very colorful Franklin and his accomplishments on the small screen in the show "Franklin," featuring award-winning actor Michael Douglass as the walking stick-toting Franklin. Season 2's eight episodes focus exclusively on Franklin's time as an ambassador in France attempting to procure an alliance between the older superpower and the nascent United States. And for those unaware: France's assistance was crucial to the 13 colonies of the so-called "New World" to winning the fight against their British overlords across the Atlantic. So far, the show has garnered middling critical and public success.

But, while "Franklin" does an admirable job tackling complex material that could, by its nature, come across as rather dull, it doesn't get everything right. In fact, it leaves out a lot of things entirely, including Franklin's correct appearance, his relationship with his father, the details of his political dealings, the role of other diplomats in negotiations with France, and a well-rounded version of the main character, himself.