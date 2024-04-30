Lies The Franklin Series On Apple TV+ Told You

In 2024, Apple TV+ launched "Franklin," a mostly accurate project about Benjamin Franklin, one of the famous and important figures in early American history but also one shrouded in legend, myth, and exaggeration. A major undertaking for Hollywood legend Michael Douglas, one of the only people to have won an Oscar for both acting and Best Picture, "Franklin" is a limited series that focuses on a specific and crucial period in the life of the statesman and American Founding Father: the near-decade that he spent in France securing an alliance between the European superpower and his upstart home nation.

In telling the story of how the would-be United States secured the financial and political backing to help it win its independence from the British, the "Franklin" cast and crew adhered as closely as possible to the deeply researched historical record. They also took a few creative liberties, because "Franklin" isn't a college textbook — it's a lavishly produced spectacle about the troubled history of Benjamin Franklin, and it's meant to entertain as much as inform. To that end, the show's writers, directors, and producers fudged a few details; sometimes TV shows and movies get history completely wrong. Where does "Franklin" succeed and fail? Here are all the times that the series isn't quite historically accurate, or when it just flat-out doesn't tell the true, full story.