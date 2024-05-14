The Brutal Injury Marilyn Manson Once Suffered On Stage

Marilyn Manson isn't exactly known for tame, sedate, or quaint stage performances. In fact, at this point fans might be disappointed if they attend a Manson concert and don't behold some crazed shenanigans. And while the rocker has definitely calmed down a bit since the old "Antichrist Superstar" days in the mid-90s — and no longer wears assless chaps like during the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards — he's still got a few tricks up his sleeve, unintentionally or not.

Aside from the intentional chaps affair, there was that time his pants (accidentally) fell down while he was singing — with his back to the crowd, no less. And then there was that time back in 2003 when Manson and guitarist John 5 just about got into an all-out brawl on stage while Manson was sporting Mickey Mouse ears. Entertainment was had by all. And then, lest we forget, there was that time when Manson was crushed by a stage prop.

In 2017 a giant prop shaped like two crisscrossed guns straight up collapsed on Manson while he was singing. Some folks thought he was to blame for trying to climb it, but he said he was trying to hold the thing up before it toppled over. The accident broke his fibula in two places and left him in horrible pain.