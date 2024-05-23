What Caused The Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster?

It was the alpha of the U.S. space shuttle program. In 1981, the Columbia successfully completed its first mission after a two-day flight, demonstrating the safety of the remarkable and reusable new class of orbiter. Four more shuttles followed in its wake, but Columbia was never retired. It flew 27 missions over the next 20 years, running people and equipment to and from space.

On January 16, 2003, Columbia was prepped for another voyage, one that had been postponed for two years due to construction on the International Space Station. The microgravity experiments planned for the 17-day flight were considered a low priority by NASA, but the shuttle's crew of seven dutifully carried out their mission under the command of Rick D. Husband. Findings were reported from low Earth orbit with expressions of peace that were a regular feature of the space program. Down below, supervision of the 16-day flight was minimal.

But when Columbia began reentry on February 1, instruments in the left wing began to fail. Engineers and flight directors recalled that a piece of solid foam from the fuel tank had struck the left wing during launch. The impact damaged the thermal protection system of Columbia, and while it didn't affect the flight, it proved devastated during reentry at 17,000 miles per hour. Heat was able to penetrate the hydraulic systems of the shuttle. It began to disintegrate until it exploded over Texas. All seven of Columbia's crew were lost in the tragedy; worms involved in one of the experiments managed to survive.