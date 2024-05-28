The Hilarious Story Of Boaty McBoatface

When you think about it, it's kind of weird that we give boats names. Sure, it makes recordkeeping and nautical navigation easier than if a boat was just called "my boat" or "this boat, here." Plus, they don't get mass-produced like cars, so there's no series of Mazda Superliner VI vessels prowling the oceans. And yet, some boats have weirder and funnier names than others. A quick search online reveals some zingers like "The Codfather," "The Flounder Pounder," and the "Knotorious F.I.S.H.," which definitely deserves some kind of prize.

Recently, though, one seagoing name rose above others when the U.K.'s Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) took an online poll in 2016 asking netizens to toss some names in the hat for a new polar research vessel. In an instance of the digital hive mind rising to the occasion, favorites included "I Like Big Boats and I Cannot Lie," "What Iceberg," "It's Bloody Cold Here," and "Clifford the Big Red Boat" (yes, the boat was red). The winner at 33% of total votes, though, was "Boaty McBoatface." It definitely ranks up there with "Doggy McDogface" as a dog name.

Sadly, Boaty McBoatface's tongue-in-cheek victory didn't last. The NERC pivoted from the fan-favorite moniker and settled on something more illustrious, but definitely less amusing: the Royal Research Ship (RRS) Sir David Attenborough. Yes, that's Attenborough the famed narrator and natural historian often found gushingly musing on the wonders of the natural world. And yet, Boaty McBoatface lives on in probe form.